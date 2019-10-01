Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Gets boost from coach
Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said he's not concerned about Fairbairn's start to the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fairbairn has missed two field-goal attempts this season, both from beyond 50 yards, and an extra-point kick, but O'Brien is not ready to bring in competition. "No, I don't worry about Ka'imi," O'Brien said. "He's got a good mindset. He's had a couple of kicks that have sprayed to the right on him, but he'll fix it." Fairbairn entered the season having converted seven of 10 attempts from beyond 50.
