Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said he's not concerned about Fairbairn's start to the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fairbairn has missed two field-goal attempts this season, both from beyond 50 yards, and an extra-point kick, but O'Brien is not ready to bring in competition. "No, I don't worry about Ka'imi," O'Brien said. "He's got a good mindset. He's had a couple of kicks that have sprayed to the right on him, but he'll fix it." Fairbairn entered the season having converted seven of 10 attempts from beyond 50.