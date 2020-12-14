Fairbairn did not have a field-goal attempt and made his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Bears.

The Texans were down 30-7 at halftime and were in no need for three pointers from Fairbairn, who had averaged nearly nine points over the previous three games. Houston's lone second-half, red-zone drive stalled out on downs. On a related note, quarterback Deshaun Watson took a beating Sunday (six sacks, 11 quarterback hits) and left the game briefly with an elbow injury. If the Texans decide it's not worth risking Watson at any point over the final three games, the offense may not provide many scoring opportunities for Fairbairn.