Fairbairn (quad) kicked the Texans' lone field goal attempt in their preseason opener, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official website reports.

Fairbairn, who spent 2016 on the team's injured reserve, nailed the 25-yard attempt. It is unclear why he got the opportunity over Nick Novak, but the latter still figures to be the favorite to win the role.

