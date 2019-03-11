Fairbairn received a second-round tender from the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans won't take any chances with their starting kicker, who converted every kick he attempted inside 40 yards last season and was the NFL's scoring leader. Houston would receive a second-round pick in the unlikely event that Fairbairn receives an offer sheet the team doesn't want to match. Fairbairn appears on track to be a top fantasy option at the kicker position in 2019.

