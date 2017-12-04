Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Gets vote of confidence
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien suggested Monday that the team would stick with Fairbairn as its kicker, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He's a good kicker. I have a lot of faith in him," O'Brien said of Fairbairn. "He had a bad day [in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans]. He'll be alright."
Fairbairn had a pair of costly missed field goals Sunday that changed the complexion of the contest, with the attempt he yanked wide left from 23 yards out in the third quarter especially brutal. The first-year kicker at least righted the ship before the end of the game by knocking home a 42-yard attempt, and his solid work on the whole this season looks like it will give him a little leeway before the Texans start working out other options. Through the Texans' 12 games, Fairbairn has connected on 17 of 21 field-goal tries and 29 of 31 extra-point attempts.
