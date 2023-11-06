Fairbairn (quadricep) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, and the Texans have concern he could miss multiple games, a league source tells Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Fairbairn converted on his lone extra-point try as well as a 50-yard field-goal attempt before he was ruled out for the entire second after injuring his right quad on a kickoff. Running back Dare Ogunbowale stepped in as the Texans' emergency kicker beginning in the third quarter and delivered three touchbacks on six kickoffs in addition to making a 29-yard field goal. Though Ogunbowale stepped in admirably, the Texans are still likely to sign a kicker to their practice squad this week, and then elevate him to the 53-man roster for next Sunday's game in Cincinnati if Fairbairn is unable to play through the quad injury.