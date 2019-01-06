Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Given little opportunity Saturday
Fairbairn did not attempt a field goal and converted his lone extra-point kick in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to Indianapolis.
Fairbairn, the NFL's leading scorer in 2018, did not get much work in the playoff loss. Houston's defense committed early penalties that extended a couple of the Colts' drives that turned into touchdowns, putting the offense in a deep second-quarter hole. The Colts' defense then clamped down on quarterback Deshaun Watson and his weapons, preventing the offense from consistently moving the ball and limiting the Texans to one red-zone opportunity over the first three quarters. All that served to limit Fairbairn, who becomes an exclusive-rights free agent next year. The Texans are expected to bring him back for 2019.
