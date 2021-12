Fairbairn converted two of two field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Fairbairn nailed a 21-yarder then connected from 61 yards out as time ran out in the first half. The usually sure-footed kicker has been plagued by misses in 2021, but the long-distance kick is reminder of previous productive seasons when Houston's offense wasn't such a mess. Fairbairn has 40 points over 10 games this season.