Fairbairn converted all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Week 3's loss to the Giants.

Houston's offense was unable to finish in the red zone Sunday, scoring just twice in five trips inside the 20, which enabled Fairbairn's highest scoring output of the season. His 54-yarder was a season long and gives him four makes in six attempts beyond the 50-yard line for his career.

