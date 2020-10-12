Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and was three of three on extra-point kicks in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.

Houston's offense moved the ball more consistently in Week 5, reaping the benefits of an effective running game, which enabled Fairbairn to post a season-high 12 points. He's scored 23 points over the last two weeks, and Sunday's game was third in five contests that he's converted at least three field goals.