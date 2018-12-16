Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has accurate leg in win
Fairbairn made all five field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.
This was the second time in three games that Fairbairn has successfully converted five field goals, and the fourth time Houston's offense has presented him with that many attempts in a game. He leads the NFL with 136 points and 34 field goals, partially due to the Texans' inability to finish drives. Houston ranks 26th in the NFL, scoring touchdowns on just 50 percent of its red zone opportunities.
