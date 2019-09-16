Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has first field-goal attempts
Fairbairn converted two of two field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sundays' 13-12 win over the Jaguars in Week 2.
Fairbairn was not called upon to attempt a field goal in Week 1, so these two attempts were his first of the season. He remains perfect after two weeks, nailing all seven of his kicks (five extra points, two field goals), although he was bailed out on an extra-point miss in Week 1 by a penalty.
