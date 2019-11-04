Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has one kick blocked
Fairbairn made two of three field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point kicks for eight points in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.
Fairbairn can't be faulted on either miss. The unsuccessful field goal was from 58 yards in the waning moments of the first half, while the extra-point miss was blocked. His two makes were from 42 and 52 yards. After a shaky start to the season, the third-year kicker has righted himself over the last three weeks. However, with just 17 FGA in nine games, Fairbairn is well off his scoring pace of 2018.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: No misses for second straight game•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Nails all kicks•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Puts in extra work•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Kicking issues not on kicker only•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: More missed kicks•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Two more missed kicks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...