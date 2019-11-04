Fairbairn made two of three field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point kicks for eight points in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Fairbairn can't be faulted on either miss. The unsuccessful field goal was from 58 yards in the waning moments of the first half, while the extra-point miss was blocked. His two makes were from 42 and 52 yards. After a shaky start to the season, the third-year kicker has righted himself over the last three weeks. However, with just 17 FGA in nine games, Fairbairn is well off his scoring pace of 2018.