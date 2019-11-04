Fairbairn made two of three field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point kicks for eight points in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Fairbairn can't be faulted on either miss. The unsuccessful field goal was from 58 yards in the waning moments of the first half, while the extra-point miss was blocked. His two makes were from 42 and 52 yards. After a shaky start to the season, the third-year kicker has righted himself over the last three weeks. However, with just 17 FGA in nine games, Fairbairn is well off his scoring pace of 2018.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories