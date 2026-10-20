Fairbairn made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all four of his extra-point attempts in a 34-31 win against the Jaguars in London in Week 6.

Fairbairn hit a 49-yard field goal dead center between the uprights as time expired to win the Texans their second game of the 2026 season, and he was also perfect otherwise, improving on what was already a good start to the season. He looks as accurate as ever, and Houston's offense has been quite effective of late, averaging 30 points scored over its last three contests. He projects as a very good fantasy option for Week 7, as he'll be kicking indoors in a matchup versus the Giants.