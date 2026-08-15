Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Idle against Bolts

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Fairbairn did not play in the Texans' 27-7 preseason loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

With Fairbairn on the sidelines, Chris Freeman served as the Texans' kicker Thursday, with the latter missing his lone field goal attempt from 61 yards out. Freeman was waived by Houston on Friday, leaving Fairbairn as the only kicker on the 90-man roster. Unless the Texans sign another kicker to the roster, Fairbairn figures to play in each of the last two preseason games, with the next taking place this Thursday at home against the Raiders.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!