Fairbairn successfully converted a career-high five field goals in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns.

Houston's 25th-ranked red zone offense once again presented Fairbairn with a number of scoring opportunities, and the third-year kicker from UCLA happily obliged. He made kicks from 35, 42, 48, 53 and 38 yards while also converting two extra-point kicks for a career-high 17 points. He leads all kickers in scoring (116 points) and ranks second overall to only the Rams' Todd Gurley (120).

