Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Kicking issues not on kicker only
Houston head coach Bill O'Brien ascribed the team's kicking issues to the entire operation, and not just Fairbairn, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fairbairn missed his fourth extra-point kick and a 46-yard field-goal attempt in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. "I think we've got to improve," O'Brien said Monday. "I think we've got to look at the whole operation technique-wise. We have to make those kicks. That's professional football. We have to make the kicks, Ka'imi knows that. We're going to work hard to try to make that better this week." There is a new holder in place -- punter Bryan Anger replaced Trevor Daniel -- which could be the source of some of the kicking issues Fairbairn is experiencing. The bottom line is that the Texans are not thinking about making a change at kicker at this time.
