Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Limited action in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbairn went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Jaguars.
Fairbairn missed a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter before later connecting on a 27-yard attempt in the second quarter. The kicker has now gone 6-for-7 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making both of his extra-point attempts over three games this season.
