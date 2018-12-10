Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Limited opportunity Sunday
Fairbairn made all three of his extra-point kicks and did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.
The three points were a season low for Fairbairn, who had shot to second among the NFL's scoring leaders after posting 38 points over the previous three games. He wasn't given much of a chance Sunday, as six of Houston's 11 possessions ended in four plays or fewer.
