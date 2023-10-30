Fairbairn did not attempt a field goal and made his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 8.

Fairbairn entered Week 8 among the league leaders in kicker scoring but was not given many chances in Sunday's loss. Houston's offense had trouble sustaining drives, leaving Fairbairn with just extra point conversion while going for two after a second touchdown. Sunday was an anomaly for Fairbairn, who made multiple field goals in the first six games played. For the season, he's converted 17 of 18 FGA and all 13 extra-point kicks.