Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Low output in Week 11
Fairbairn missed his lone field-goal attempt and converted one extra-point kick in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.
Fairbairn was wide right late in the first half on a 43-yard attempt, his second miss in as many weeks. It was the fifth time in 10 games that Fairbairn has been held to one field goal or fewer.
