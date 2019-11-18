Play

Fairbairn missed his lone field-goal attempt and converted one extra-point kick in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Fairbairn was wide right late in the first half on a 43-yard attempt, his second miss in as many weeks. It was the fifth time in 10 games that Fairbairn has been held to one field goal or fewer.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories