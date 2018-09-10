Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes 2-of-2 field goals
Fairbairn converted both field goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He also converted both extra point attempts.
Fairbairn made both field goal attempts, 42-yarder and a 36-yarder, despite being sidelined much of the preseason with a right leg injury. The second-year kicker will attempt to continue his perfect streak against the Titans on Sunday.
