Fairbairn successfully converted both of his field-goal attempts and one extra-point kick in Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7.

Fairbairn drilled field goals from 36 and 46 yards in the first half, but the Texans were not in position to attempt field goals in the second half. Houston's offense, which appeared to have come around the last two games, regressed following a bye week and failed to take advantage on three of Seattle's four turnovers. Fairbairn has made 13-of-15 FGA and all 10 XPA through six games, but other than Week 5's blowout win over the Ravens and a big fourth quarter against Tennessee in Week 4, the offense has let him down.