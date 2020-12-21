Fairbairn was successful on two of two field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts.

Fairbairn benefitted from Houston's failure in the red zone, where they scored just one touchdown over four trips. The eight-point effort gives him 97 for the season, which puts him in the middle of pack heading into Week 16 against the Bengals, who are tied for 30th in fantasy points allowed to kickers.