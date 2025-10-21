Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes all kicks in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra point try in Houston's loss versus the Seahawks on Monday.
Fairbairn connected on field goals from 46 and 36 yards, both of which came within the final three minutes of the first half. The 31-year-old is off to an efficient start this season despite a low volume of attempts, converting 13 of 15 field-goal tries and all 10 of his point-after tries.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes all kicks in loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect with ample opportunities•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes two FGAs in Week 4•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Limited action in Week 3•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Connects on two FGAs in Week 2•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Supplies all points Sunday•