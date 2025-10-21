Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra point try in Houston's loss versus the Seahawks on Monday.

Fairbairn connected on field goals from 46 and 36 yards, both of which came within the final three minutes of the first half. The 31-year-old is off to an efficient start this season despite a low volume of attempts, converting 13 of 15 field-goal tries and all 10 of his point-after tries.