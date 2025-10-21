Fairbairn made both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra point try in Houston's loss versus the Seahawks on Monday.

Fairbairn connected on field goals from 46 and 36 yards, both coming within the final three minutes of the first half. The 31-year-old is off to an efficient start this season despite a low volume of attempts, converting 86.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 100 percent of his extra-point tries. He will look to keep producing in the team's Week 8 matchup versus the 49ers.