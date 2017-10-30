Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Makes all six kicks Sunday
Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and was 5-of-5 on extra-point kicks in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Seahawks.
While Fairbairn remained perfect on field-goal attempts this season, his 11 attempts through seven games are in the bottom half. The Texans' offense has been adept at finishing drives in 2017, so we're not expecting a repeat of the 41 field-goal attempts last season's kicker, Nick Novak, was granted.
