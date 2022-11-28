Fairbairn connected on his lone field-goal attempt and was not given a chance at an extra-point kick in Sunday's 30-15 loss to Miami.

Fairbairn's lone make was a 28-yarder late in the fourth quarter that put the Texans within two scores. Prior to that, Houston went for two points (both failed) following touchdowns after falling behind 30-0 in the first half. Week 12 continued a recent trend of poor first halves, which forces the Texans to eschew field goals in favor of going for touchdowns. Fairbairn is a dependable leg kicking for the league's worst offense in terms of total yards (279.0 YPG).