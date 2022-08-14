Fairbairn converted 1-of-2 field-goal attempts and made both extra-point kicks in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints.
Fairbairn connected on a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter then missed wide right in the waning seconds of the first half on a 59-yard attempt. The kicker is coming off a down season, but he's converted 18-of-28 (64.2%) of his attempts from beyond the 50 during his career. Houston head coach Lovie Smith views Fairbairn as a weapon, telling Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle earlier this week the team as "big plans for him" in 2022. "We're expecting big things," Smith added.