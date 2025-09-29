Fairbairn went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries and made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans.

Fairbairn made a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 43-yarder in the second quarter before later missing a 54-yard attempt wide right in the third quarter. The kicker has now gone 8-for-10 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, over four games this season.