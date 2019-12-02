Play

Fairbairn made all four of his extra-point kicks for four points in Sunday's 28-22 win over New England.

The Texans were in the business of scoring touchdowns against New England's top-ranked scoring defense, which limited Fairbairn's scoring opportunities. Houston scored touchdowns on four of its five trips to New England's side of the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories