Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Marginalized in win
Fairbairn made all four of his extra-point kicks for four points in Sunday's 28-22 win over New England.
The Texans were in the business of scoring touchdowns against New England's top-ranked scoring defense, which limited Fairbairn's scoring opportunities. Houston scored touchdowns on four of its five trips to New England's side of the field.
