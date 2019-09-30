Fairbairn made 1-of-2 field-goal tries and his lone extra-point kick for four points in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

Fairbairn's miss came from 52 yards, so it was not a chip shot, but he's got the leg for that distance. He entered the season having made 7-of-10 kicks from beyond 50, but it's up to the offense to put him in position to score. Houston's offense was bottled up all day, and Carolina made it difficult for quarterback Deshaun Watson who was sacked six times and turned the ball over twice. Fairbairn has just five FGA through the first four weeks and has yet to reach double-digits in points, an indication that the Texans need to fix their 22nd ranked offense (19.5 PPG).