Fairbairn converted two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Packers.
Fairbairn shanked a 38-yard attempt, just his second miss of the season, but benefitted from two stalled red zone trips to register eight points. It was the third time in the last four games he's had multiple field goals.
