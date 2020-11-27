Fairbairn made two of two field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point kicks in Thursday's 41-25 win over Detroit.

Fairbairn's extra-point miss was his second of the season. He went wide left after Houston's first score of the day, but the failure did not come back to bite the Texans, who scored on six of their 12 possessions and had a defensive touchdown. Fairbairn, who has recorded nine points in three of the past four games, is tied for 22nd in kicker scoring with 7.27 points per game.