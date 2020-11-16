Fairbairn missed his lone field-goal attempt and successfully converted his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Browns.

Fairbairn's wind-blown 46-yard attempt sailed wide left, his third miss of the season. The Texans eschewed a field-goal try earlier in the game when interim head coach Romeo Crennel opted to go for it on fourth down inside the Browns' five-yard line. It failed. Fairbairn returns home, where the conditions will be more favorable, in Week 11 against the Patriots.