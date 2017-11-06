Fairbairn was unsuccessful on a 38-yard field goal attempt and made both of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.

Now that Deshaun Watson (knee) isn't finishing drives and directing a high-powered offense, it's important that Fairbairn make all the make-able field goals he can. Had he made his second-quarter attempt, perhaps Tom Savage wouldn't be in a position of needing a touchdown on the final drive of the game. In losing Watson, the Texans' margin of error was reduced significantly. With Watson, the Texans consistently finished drives, but that's not expected to be case with Savage.