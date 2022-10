Fairbairn converted one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Chargers in Week 4.

A first-quarter kick from 46 yards was wide left, Fairbairn's first miss of the season. He nailed a 40-yarder in the fourth to bring Houston within one score, but the defense couldn't prevent the Chargers from tacking on a final touchdown. Fairbairn has successfully converted 8-of-9 field goal attempts and 31 points through four games.