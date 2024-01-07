Fairbairn converted his lone field-goal attempt and two of three extra-point kicks in Saturday's 23-19 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Fairbairn converted from 51 yards, the fifth time in six attempts he's been successful from beyond the 50, and was wide left on the extra-point miss. The missed kick was his first of any kind since Week 2, when he was wide on a 51-yard FGA against the Colts. The five points scored Saturday gave him 102 in 12 games. It's the fifth time in seven seasons he's had at least 100 points.