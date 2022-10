Fairbairn converted two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Las Vegas in Week 7.

Fairbairn missed wide right from 39 yards on the Texans first possession, but later was good from 35 and 55 yards -- he's three of three from beyond the 50. Fairbairn's 46 points is tied for 16th among placekickers, and his 14 FGA is tied for 12th.