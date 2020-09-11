Fairbairn missed his lone field-goal attempt and made 2-of-2 extra-point kicks in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.

Fairbairn pushed a 51-yard attempt, which isn't an chip shot, but it served as a momentum shift late in the second quarter. After the miss, the Chiefs moved into position to kick a field goal as time ran out in the first half and extend their lead to 17-7. As Kansas City piled on points, the Texans attempted a two-point conversion after one of their touchdowns, and Fairbairn was limited to two points on an evening in which Houston's offense converted touchdowns on all three of its red-zone appearances.