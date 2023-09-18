Fairbairn converted two of three field goals and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Colts in Week 2.

Fairbairn made a couple of chip shots from 29 and 36 yards but was wide left from 51 yards with just over two minutes left in the game. Had he made the kick, Houston would have been down by one score with a chance to tie the game late. Still, it's hard to lay any blame on Fairbairn's leg. The defense was carved up by Gardner Minshew after Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before he was removed from the game due to a concussion. And the offense didn't get in gear until the fourth quarter. Fairbairn has three field-goal attempts in each of the first two contests.