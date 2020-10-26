Fairbairn converted two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Packers.
Fairbairn shanked a 38-yard attempt, just his second miss of the season, but benefitted from two stalled red-zone trips to register eight points. It was the third time in the last four games he's had multiple field goals.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Scores six points in OT loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has 12-point week in win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Takes advantage in red zone•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Three points in loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Registers 10-pointer•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Misses lone FGA•