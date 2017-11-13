Fairbairn missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt and made his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Fairbairn has missed two straight field-goal kicks, each from the 30-39 yard range and has scored just three points over the last two games with Tom Savage at quarterback. Whether or not the miss played a large factor in Sunday's loss, we'll never know, but it occurred during the second quarter at a time when the Texans were down 3-0. Playing without Deshaun Watson (knee), Houston's offense has no margin of error, so it's incumbent on Fairbairn to make kicks that are considered chip shots.