Fairbairn missed his lone field-goal attempt and converted three of four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers in Week 3.

Fairbairn's missed field-goal was a 56-yard attempt as time ran out before halftime, so no shame in that. The Texans have done a much better job of finishing drives in 2019, hitting paydirt six of seven times when reaching the red zone. That's had a cooling effect on Fairbairn, who led the NFL in field-goal attempts in 2018 but has just three through the first three weeks of 2019.