Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: More missed kicks
Fairbairn converted one of two field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point kicks for four points in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs in Week 6.
Fairbairn's missed kicks in each of the last four games, although none have been costly. At some point, however, the sheer volume of missed kicks could cost him a job. Last year's leading scorer among kickers is sitting at 17th this season. Some of that is due to Houston's improvement in the red zone, but Fairbairn has missed seven kicks (four extra points, three field goals) through the first six weeks.
