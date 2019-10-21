Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks for 11 points in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts in Week 7.

For the first time in five games, Fairbairn did not miss any of his kicks. The field goals were from 47, 31 and 26 yards. It was a trip back to last season for Fairbairn, who stepped in when the offense failed to score touchdowns three times in the red zone. He's made nine of 12 field-goal attempts through seven games.