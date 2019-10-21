Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Nails all kicks
Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks for 11 points in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts in Week 7.
For the first time in five games, Fairbairn did not miss any of his kicks. The field goals were from 47, 31 and 26 yards. It was a trip back to last season for Fairbairn, who stepped in when the offense failed to score touchdowns three times in the red zone. He's made nine of 12 field-goal attempts through seven games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...