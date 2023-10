Fairbairn converted all four field-goal attempts and one extra-point kick in Sunday's 21-19 loss to Atlanta in Week 5.

This was Fairbairn's third consecutive week with double-digit points. The eight-year veteran made kicks from 38, 43, 28 and 42 yards, upping his season accuracy rate to 94 percent (15-of-16). Fairbairn's 11 points per week could help any fantasy team.