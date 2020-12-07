Fairbairn was successful on two of three field-goal attempts and made two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.
Fairbairn's miss was wide right from 53 yards, but the kicker was successful on a boot from 52 yards, his third make in five tries from beyond the 50. The Texans are on the road Week 14 in Chicago, whose defense ranks 13th in scoring (23.7 PPG).
