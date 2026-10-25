Fairbairn went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted his only PAT in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants.

Fairbairn finished off each of the Texans' first two scoring drives with field-goal makes from 58 and 57 yards in the first half. The kicker has now converted multiple field goals in four straight contests, and his last miss came all the way back in Week 2 versus Cincinnati. On the year, Fairbairn has gone 15-for-16 on field-goal tries, including 8-for-9 from 50-plus yards, while making all 16 of his extra-point attempts over seven contests so far.