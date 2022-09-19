Fairbairn made three of three field-goal attempts and was not required to kick an extra point in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2.

Fairbairn made kicks of 44, 40 and 24 yards and has been successful on all five FG attempts in 2022. The Texans have just two red-zone appearances over the first two weeks, which suggests it could be a busy season for Fairbairn. He has 17 points through two weeks, ranking seventh among placekickers.